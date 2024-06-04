Man crashes car after he’s wounded in shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex

A man crashed his car after he was shot during a “large disturbance” at an east Fort Worth apartment complex Monday night, police said.

The disturbance with shots fired was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at apartments in the 1500 block of Sandy Lane, a police spokesperson said.

One man was shot and he drove a short distance to Brentwood Stair Road, where he crashed.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested. Police are investigating the motive for the shooting.

