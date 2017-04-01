Man Who Crashed Into Church Bus, Killing 13, Was Allegedly On His Phone: 'I'm Sorry. I Was Texting'

A Texas driver who allegedly crashed into a church bus killing 13 senior citizens was texting, according to a witness.

Jody Kuchler, 55, told the Associated Press he was driving behind the white pickup truck that was swerving erratically on Wednesday before the crash occurred.

Kushler, who said he followed the truck for 15 minutes, told reporters that he then witnessed the crash and was able to speak to the driver, 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young.

“He said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I was texting.’ I said, “Son, do you know what you just did? He said, ‘I’m sorry I’m sorry,’” Kuchler told the Associated Press.

Kuchler placed 911 calls to police before the incident where you can hear him telling authorities, “somebody needs to get this guy off the road before he hits somebody.”

He also told police that Young was driving around 80 mph.

Police declined to say whether the cause of the crash involved texting, but officials have said the truck driver appeared to have crossed the center line.

Highway 83 in Uvalde County was closed for several hours after the crash.

Twelve passengers, who were a part of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfals, Texas, died at the scene while another passenger died at San Antonio Hospital, according to reports.



The church members were reportedly returning from a three-day retreat about 9 miles from where the crash occurred.

Young remains hospitalized after the deadly crash.

