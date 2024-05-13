Man covers girl’s mouth, tries kidnapping her during school track meet, Utah cops say

A man was arrested after being accused of trying to kidnap a girl during a middle school track meet, Utah officials said.

On May 10, the man, identified as 37-year-old Quintin Howard Drollinger, was seen grabbing the girl by the waist and covering her mouth at Emery High School in Castle Dale, according to court records obtained by FOX 13.

Drollinger had grabbed the girl while she was near the school’s bathrooms, KSL-TV reported.

Once the man realized people were seeing what he was doing, he let the girl go, according to a Facebook post by the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the man sitting alone at the end of the bleachers, authorities said.

He was booked into the Emery County Jail on a kidnapping charge, deputies said. He’s being held without bail.

McClatchy News reached out to deputies for more information on May 13 and was awaiting a response.

Emery School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Castle Dale is about a 150-mile drive southeast of Salt Lake City.

