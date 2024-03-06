Man in court for shooting of Independence officer, process server

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged with shooting and killing an Independence police officer and a Jackson County process server appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

It comes one day after he was booked in jail, following his release from the hospital.

Larry Acree was flanked by multiple jail employees and several sheriff’s deputies as he entered the courtroom. He was in a wheelchair and on an oxygen tank.

Typically, in these first appearances, the defendants don’t say much, but Acree certainly didn’t hold back. As the judge read his bond of $2 million, he even said he didn’t “have that kind of money.”

The 69-year-old remained stoic most of the time.

Prosecutors allege last Thursday two process severs showed up at Acree’s home to evict him. After getting no answer, they begin to try to get into the home. That’s when Acree’s accused of firing and killing Drexel Mack.

Prosecutors said he then shot at three Independence police officers that arrived and killed Officer Cody Allen.

Acree said Wednesday he understood the punishment if he were convicted; he would serve life behind bars — or he could receive the death penalty. He currently faces six counts, including two first-degree murder charges.

Now so far, he’s only charged with the deaths of Allen and Mack, as well as assault for allegedly shooting another officer. But more charges could be coming once the case is presented to a grand jury.

Acree said he will try and hire his own attorney, but if unsuccessful, he will take the services of the public defender’s office.

He’s due back in court next Friday.

