Man convicted after sucker punching victim to steal phone

(KRON) – Armon Bassett was convicted for punching an East Bay man and stealing his cell phone in San Francisco’s Mission Bay, according to SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’s office.

“The jury’s verdict holds Mr. Bassett accountable and sends a message that brazen lawlessness will not be tolerated in San Francisco,” said Jenkins. “My office will continue to do everything we can to protect the safety of residents, workers and visitors who should be able to enjoy our city without fear of being robbed or beaten.”

According to the testimony and evidence, a group of friends was crossing the Fourth Street bridge near Channel Street when Bassett sprinted to the victim and sucker punched him, and attempted to snatch his phone. As the victim resisted, Bassett began to strike him in the face and neck, causing the victim to fall to the ground. Bassett subsequently stole his phone and began to flee on foot.

One of the victim’s friends ran behind Bassett to retrieve the phone. Bassett then threw the friend to the ground and yelled at her to stay down, according to testimony and evidence.

An eyewitness called the police and rendered aid to both victims. Another person who witnessed the incident followed Bassett and took pictures of him as he ran away, which were later given to police.

Bassett eventually threw the stolen phone in a bush, which a bystander recovered and returned to the victim.

Bassett, 37, was convicted of one count of second-degree robbery and one count of battery. He faces up to five years in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10.

Assistant District Attorney John Roman successfully prosecuted the case.

