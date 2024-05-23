Man convicted of sexually assaulting boys in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Osmani Haji Gul, 34, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting boys in separate incidents in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Prosecutors stated that Gul prowled the area around Francis Park.

He reportedly rubbed his body against a 6-year-old boy in a park bathroom stall, who managed to escape. Then, in July 2023, he put a 12-year-old boy in a headlock at Francis Park, who also managed to escape.

Police shoot, kill suspected truck thief after chase in Jefferson County

Around a week later, Gul grabbed a 6-year-old boy off his bicycle, pulled him behind a dumpster near a home undergoing renovations, and sexually assaulted him. Gul will be sentenced later.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.