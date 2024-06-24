Man convicted for role in 2022 double homicide in Northwest Baltimore

A Baltimore City jury found a man guilty of murder for his involvement in a 2022 double homicide in Northwest Baltimore.

Datuan Blanchard, 24, faces two life sentences without the possibility of parole at a Sept.12 hearing. He was convicted of two counts of both first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault in the death of 23-year-old Leion Davis and 24-year-old William Ferebee, according to court records. The two men were found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue in the East Arlington neighborhood, close to where the street dead ends in a wooded area, around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022.

Blanchard was the driver of a group who executed Davis Jr. and Ferebee while the victims were sitting inside a parked vehicle, according to a news release from the state attorney’s office. Detectives searched his phone records and found he was close to the scene minutes before the murder and moved south minutes after, according to the state attorney’s office.

An eyewitness described a red, four-door vehicle with tinted windows fleeing the scene, and after the shooting, a woman called 911 to report that vehicle stolen, according to the state attorney’s office. The vehicle was recovered after being set on fire about two miles south in the 1200 block of North Franklintown Road near the Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park neighborhood, the state attorney’s office said.

Detectives learned the woman who reported the stolen vehicle was lying, and she later said Blanchard told her to report the vehicle stolen and that he and two others were paid for the double homicide, according to the state attorney’s office. The woman pled guilty to accessory and testified to the facts against Blanchard as part of a plea agreement, the state attorney’s office said in the release. The office did not respond to a request for comment on the status of the two others who were with the driver.

“The cold and calculating way that this group executed these victims is beyond comprehension,” State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates said in the news release. “I am thankful the jury reached a quick consensus to deliver justice on behalf of these men and their families.”