Man convicted of raping woman near ASU Tempe campus is sentenced to 40 years in prison

A man convicted last month of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman near Arizona State University's Tempe campus was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that 33-year-old Eric Bell was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping. Bell was sentenced to eight years for each count of sexual assault consecutively and eight years for the kidnapping charge concurrently. Upon release, Bell will have to register as a lifetime sex offender.

In October 2021, the woman was headed to work from her apartment when Bell grabbed her, according to the county attorney.

Bell took the woman to the northeast side of campus between the Hyatt House Tempe and the Packard parking structure near University Drive and Rural Road, where he assaulted her and then fled.

He was found and arrested at his Mesa residence about a week later. Bell was not an ASU student or employee, and while he had no criminal record in Arizona, he had a history of violent crimes in Ohio, according to ASU police.

The County Attorney's Office found Bell's DNA on the victim and used it as key evidence for his conviction.

The woman gave a statement at the sentencing, according to the County Attorney's Office.

“I will keep pushing forward, stronger than ever," the woman said. "Moving forward, it is crucial for society to prioritize understanding, empathy, and support for all survivors of assault. By fostering a culture of understanding and inclusivity, we can ensure survivors receive the care and support they need. It is important for victims to know that they are not alone and that there are resources available to help them navigate the healing process.”

Victims of sexual assault can reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or chat at online.rainn.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man who raped woman near ASU Tempe campus sentenced to 40 years in prison