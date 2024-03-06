Man convicted of rape in Clovis sentenced to 30 years in prison

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Jose Maldonado, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of rape, kidnapping, and burglary. It happened in May 2021 when Maldonado broke into the victim’s home and raped her. She was able to distract him and ran to a neighbor’s house, and called 911. His DNA was matched to a sexual assault kit.

Maldonado is considered a serious violent offender which means he will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence. He will also be on sex offender parole for between five years to the rest of his life.

