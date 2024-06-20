Man convicted of killing UK football player arrested for threatening to kill his mom

The man convicted in the 1994 murder of University of Kentucky football player Trent DiGiuro has been charged with assault and terroristic threatening for allegedly running over his mother’s legs with his electric wheelchair and threatening to kill her.

Shane Ragland, 50, was arrested and charged with assault fourth degree and third degree terroristic threatening on Tuesday, according to Franklin County District Court records.

After Ragland was released from prison following his 2002 murder conviction, he was injured in a traffic accident and now uses a wheelchair.

The recent arrest warrant says alleges on June 15, Ragland’s voice was caught on video telling his mother he would kill her if she didn’t leave his home.

Ragland ran over her legs with his motorized wheelchair and hit her, the warrant said.

Ragland allegedly told his mother “that if he could could get ahold of his Colt .45 he would shoot her in the head.”

Shane Ragland, shown here with with his mom, Kathy Ragland, in 2000, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to kill her.

The house on Woodland Ave where Trent DiGiuro was murdered in 1994.

UK football player Trent DiGiuro, Shane Ragland case history

In 1994, Trent DiGiuro, an offensive lineman for UK, was fatally shot outside his home in Lexington while celebrating his upcoming birthday. He was just three days away from turning 21 years old.

It was one of Lexington’s most baffling whodunits until 2000, when Shane Ragland’s ex-girlfriend came forward and said he killed the Oldham County native. Ragland, a member of a prominent Frankfort family, allegedly held a grudge over being blackballed from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Ragland used a sniper’s rifle to kill the 6-foot-2, 277-pound DiGiuro on July 17, 1994. According to the statement of the ex-girlfriend, Aimee Lloyd, Ragland lived a few doors down from the victim at the time of the shooting. Ragland told Lloyd that he observed a party going on at DiGiuro’s house that night, put his rifle in a bag and rode a bicycle to an area across the street from DiGiuro’s home.

Ragland said he shot DiGiuro in the head while he sat on his front porch, according to Lloyd.

Ragland was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2002 for the murder of DiGiuro, but the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2006 when it discovered an FBI agent lied during a pretrial conference.

A graduate from UK, Ragland later pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and he was released from jail later in 2006 after he was given credit for previous time served.

DiGiuro’s family sued Ragland, and in 2008, the family was awarded $63.3 million, including $3.3 million in lost wages. It was the largest amount awarded in Fayette County and the second-largest ever in Kentucky.

According to news reports, Ragland sustained a spinal cord injury in a 2012 traffic accident and has used a wheelchair since.

Digiuro’s murder has been the subject of television specials, including on the Oxygen Network and NBC’s “Dateline”.

Reporter Mike Stunson contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.