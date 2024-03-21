Man convicted of killing Boston officer in 1993 accused of robbing, attacking woman in Rhode Island

A Rhode Island man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman outside a North Providence bank this week was earlier convicted for killing Boston Police officer Thomas Rose in 1993, and in the shooting death of a Dorchester clerk in 1986.

Joshua McCullough, 60, of Warwick, Rhode Island, formerly known as Terrell Muhammad, shot and killed Rose in the line of duty while in police custody and attempting to escape, police said.

Rose was slain on Feb. 19, 1993 when prisoner Terrell Muhammad attempted to escape while being allowed to make a phone call in the booking area of the police district in downtown Boston, District A-1, police said.

Once outside his cell, Muhammad lunged for Rose’s service weapon, and as the two wrestled for control of the firearm, Muhammad discharged several rounds, two of which struck the 42-year-old Rose, killing him. He was sentenced to 26-30 years in prison for the murder of Rose. He served 15 years and was released in 2009.

He also earlier served prison time for approximately 6 years following another arrest for manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a Dorchester clerk in 1986, police said.

Some time later, Muhammad changed his name to Joshua McCullough.

McCullough is now charged with 1st degree robbery and felony assault following his arrest on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, at approximately 9:55 a.m., North Providence Police responded to the Citizens bank at 1090 Charles St. for the report of a robbery.

A female victim in the parking lot of the bank was approached by a man, who assaulted her with a punch to the chest, police said. He pulled the deposit bag from her and fled the scene in a silver colored jeep Cherokee.

The victim was trying to make a deposit in the amount of $12,665 into the bank for her employer, Family Dollar in Providence, police said.

Investigators later identified the suspect with the assistance of Providence detectives and the Flock camera system from the cities of Providence and Warwick, police said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for McCullough and search warrants for his home and vehicle, which was located in the driveway of his residence, police said.

On Thursday morning, at approximately 6 a.m., members of the Warwick Police, Rhode Island State Police and East Providence Police SWAT teams executed the warrant. Police said McCullough was arrested and transported to North Providence Police Headquarters for booking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

