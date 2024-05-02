Man convicted of kidnapping resulting in girlfriend’s death in Nevada desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More than four years after a Pennsylvania man was accused of kidnapping his girlfriend, bringing her to Nevada, and then killing her, a federal grand jury has found him guilty.

John Matthew Chapman was on trial and charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of Pennsylvania resident Jaime Feden. He was previously charged with a criminal complaint on February 20, 2020.

On Nov. 14, 2019, police began an investigation into locating Feden after concerns from her friends and family were brought to the department’s attention. The investigation led to police learning that Feden was found dead and unidentified in the desert of Lincoln County, Nevada on October 5, 2019.

8 News Now previously reported that on Nov. 15, 2019, Chapman was arrested and interviewed by detectives with the Bethel Park Police Department of Pennsylvania. During the interview, Chapman admitted that in Sept. 2019, he drove the Feden from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, to Las Vegas, Nevada. He further admitted that he misled the Feden to believe the trip was a vacation, and that they would potentially purchase a home in Las Vegas. However, police said Chapman had planned to kill the Feden and had a “kill kit” ready before their departure to Nevada.

Chapman’s federal trial started on April 22. The sentencing phase will be held in August where he faces up to life in prison.

