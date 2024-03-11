Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2022 killing at Lansing apartment building

LANSING — A Lansing man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with a 2022 shooting at a Lansing apartment building.

Authorities said Davion Davis, now 20, ambushed Elijah Brooks, 19, shooting him several times at close range in a hallway. Davis also was accused of trying to kill two other people.

A jury in Ingham County Circuit Court deliberated about eight hours over two days before finding Davis guilty of first-degree, premeditated murder, one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm possession. Davis was acquitted on a second count of assault with intent to murder.

The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, although Davis was 18 at the time of the crime and Michigan courts have held that automatic life sentences for people who were 18 when they committed a crime are unconstitutional. That means life-without-parole sentences for 18 year olds are now discretionary.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina set sentencing for June 5.

The shooting happened on Jan. 10, 2022, at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Brooks was shot at least four times, including once in the back in a manner consistent with him lying on the floor when the shot was fired, authorities said.

"There are no words to really explain the brutality of what happen to this young man," Deputy Chief Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Bill Crino said in his closing argument on Friday, referring to Brooks.

Police recovered five shell casings fired from a type of handgun Davis was known to have carried, and Davis had a score to settle with Brooks, Crino said. Davis was identified by a witness who was shot at in the parking lot, with a bullet striking the mirror of her vehicle, the prosecutor said.

An attorney for Davis faulted the police investigation and suggested there was "a mountain of reasonable" doubt that Davis was the shooter.

The attorney, Gidget James, said the charges against Davis resulted from a "rush to judgment," "tunnel vision" and "incomplete police work."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Davion Davis convicted of murder in 2022 killing of Elijah Brooks