Man convicted after firing attorney at trial

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man faces a July sentencing after being convicted of charges involving drugged driving.

Steven Zachman, 48, was charged with OWI 6, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood 6, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. The case was an unusual example of prosecutors filing an OWI charge when alcohol was not involved.

According to the criminal complaint, a state trooper was driving eastbound on Highway 312 in February 2022 when he saw a vehicle approaching from the rear at well above the speed limit. Radar identified the speed at 63 mph in a 50 mph zone.

The trooper pulled over the vehicle, driven by Zachman, and immediately smelled marijuana. Zachman immediately admitted having smoked marijuana earlier in the day. A breath test at the scene returned a result of 0.000 — no alcohol detected, so the trooper concluded Zachman was under the influence of other drugs.

A blood draw at a local hospital confirmed the suspicions. When Zachman was searched, the trooper found two glass vials containing cocaine.

Zachman’s prior OWI convictions stretch back to 1997. His trial last week included another unusual event. He fired his attorney shortly before it began.

Court records show the case was called Friday and Zachman told Judge Michael Schumacher “he is unsure if he wants to proceed to trial today with Attorney [Preston] Smead.” But once the case is called for trial, there are limited options. Schumacher said Zachman could continue with the attorney he had, represent himself, or enter a plea.

Ultimately, Zachman asked to dismiss his attorney and sought “adjournment of the trial to obtain new counsel.” The withdrawal of the attorney was approved, but Schumacher noted “the Defendant previously adjourned the trial and has had 4 months to obtain new counsel.”

Zachman’s defense went about like people might expect. When the state concluded its case, the court told Zachman he had the right to testify and asked whether he planned to call witnesses. Zachman didn’t have witnesses, but chose to testify. The time stamps in the court records show that took something on the order of five minutes.

Zachman was found guilty on all charges but the possession of cocaine.

Instead of sentencing Zachman on the spot, Schumacher said he was “inclined to adjourn sentencing for the Defendant to obtain counsel.” Prosecutors were fine with that, provided Zachman’s bond was revoked. Schumacher did so, and warned Zachman if he appeared at the July 8 sentencing without an attorney he would be found to have waived his right to representation.

The two most serious charges of which Zachman was convicted carry up to 10 years in prison, but the remaining charges are misdemeanors.