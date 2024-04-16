Man convicted of fatal North Linden robbery attempt gets prison sentence

A man who shot two people, one of them fatally, during a January 2023 attempted robbery will spend at least 18 years in prison.

Paul A. Banks, 35, entered guilty pleas to charges of murder and felonious assault on Monday. Judge Andria Noble sentenced Banks to a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 18 years.

Banks admitted to fatally shooting 60-year-old Ronald Price and wounding a 37-year-old man who came to Price's aid on Jan. 31, 2023, after Banks attempted to rob Price.

According to Columbus police, the surviving victim said he was in another room at Price's home on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace in North Linden shortly before midnight on Jan. 31, 2023. The man said he heard a gunshot and went into the living room, where he found Price.

The man went to Price's aid and was also shot.

As part of a plea agreement, the judge dismissed charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, having a weapon under disability and attempted murder, according to court records.

In a separate case, Banks pleaded guilty to a count of robbery. The sentence in the robbery case, a minimum of six years and maximum of nine years in prison, was ordered to be served at the same time as the sentence in the murder case.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man sentenced in fatal North Linden robbery attempt gets life