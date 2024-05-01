Man convicted of DUI crash killing grandmother, grandchild in Ventura County

A man was convicted Tuesday in a DUI crash that killed a grandmother and her grandchild in Ventura County.

On Tuesday, Jacob Anthony Caliboso, 25, of Oxnard, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder for the deaths of Elva Andrade, 55, and Nevaeh Gomez, 7.

On June 22, 2020, Caliboso was “high on Xanax pills and marijuana” while driving westbound on Pleasant Valley Road near Oxnard, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

He crossed over the center line and straight into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a motorcycle that Andrade and Gomez were riding on.

The grandmother died at the scene. Her 7-year-old granddaughter died the next day at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

Caliboso was driving around 55 miles per hour at the time and the brakes were never activated in his car moments before the crash, said California Highway Patrol.

Authorities later discovered over 1,000 videos posted to Snapchat that showed Caliboso using large amounts of drugs and driving several weeks before the deadly crash.

On the day of the crash, Caliboso posted nearly a dozen photos and videos of his drug use on Snapchat, according to court documents.

The large collection of Caliboso’s social media posts was presented to the jury showing he had “chosen to engage in dangerous conduct and was indifferent to the consequences,” prosecutors said.

“After four long years, Elva and Nevaeh’s family have received the justice they deserve,” said Stephanie Leija, a Ventura County Deputy District Attorney who prosecuted the case. “I am grateful to the California Highway Patrol for their tireless investigation in this case. Because of their efforts, the jury heard overwhelming evidence of the defendant’s knowledge of the dangers of using drugs and driving. The jury’s verdict sends the message that impaired driving is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Ventura County.”

Jacob Anthony Caliboso, 25, of Oxnard, seen in a photo from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Caliboso was taken into custody and is being held without bail.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on June 11 at the Ventura County Superior Court.

