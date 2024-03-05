Man convicted of drug trafficking; said to have 1,100+ meth pills: DA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for drug trafficking, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say 35-year-old Javonte Miller has been sentenced to between 18 years, 9 months, and 23 years, 6 months.

Javonte Miller (Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office)

On June 12, 2029, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officers said they were serving warrants to Miller. Officers arrived at the Super 8 Motel on Queen City Drive and saw Miller’s car leaving the parking lot.

After waiting, authorities say they arrested Miller when he came back to the motel. They found cocaine in a cigarette box Miller was holding and in his pants pocket. A loaded .357 Taurus revolver was found under the driver’s side floormat of Miller’s vehicle and his DNA was found on the weapon.

According to CMPD, 3 bags of methamphetamine were found in the center console of the vehicle, and five bags of pills were found in Miller’s hotel room with a warrant. After testing the pills, it was determined that Miller had over 1,100 methamphetamine pills, weighing over 400 grams.

Officials say a jury found Miller guilty of the following charges:

Two counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony carrying a concealed gun

The state decided not to pursue habitual felon status for Miller.

