Man convicted of criminal sexual conduct of a minor makes first appearance for probation violation

Jun. 4—An Austin man who has been convicted in a pair of cases involving third degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor, has been charged a third time for failing to fulfill registration requirements.

Leonardo Antonio Nieto Vazquez, 19, was arrested on May 31 and made his first appearance in Mower County District Court Monday morning. He is currently being held in Mower County Jail on $10,000 with conditions or $25,00 with no conditions.

According to court documents, Nieto Vazquez's arrest came after text messages were discovered that were sent to an inmate at the jail, Jenup Chop, who is facing murder charges in the drive-by shooting death of Gumbel Negate Gilo.

The messages were associated with a "Leo Old," which an Austin Police Department detective recognized as being Nieto Vazquez.

Nieto Vazquez allegedly texted Chop from a known number and texted another number, saying "Txt me there new num."

Chop then allegedly texted the new number and in an ensuing conversation Nieto Vazquez said he needed to be careful if "buddy" pops up, and then said he had a place to put it, but would have the original number to keep buddy happy.

In the court documents, the detective believed that "buddy" was Nieto Vazquez's probation officer. When the detective checked the probation registry, only one number was listed, the original number. No new phone number had been added. The probation officer also indicated that a new number had not been provided.

Contact was then made with Nieto Vazquez on May 31 and the detective obtained the phone, verifying the new number. When questioned, Nieto Vazquez claimed he didn't have time to register the new number, but also allegedly admitted he did not register the number because he knew he would be violating his parole.

Nieto Vazquez is currently on parole for the next 15 years after being convicted of felony third degree criminal sexual conduct of a 14-year-old girl, which came when the girl reported him after seeing he had been convicted in another case in which he was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation.

In that case he was convicted of third degree criminal sectional conduct, again with a 14-year-old girl, who he had been in a relationship with.

Nieto Vazquez's next court appearance for this new case is scheduled for June 13.