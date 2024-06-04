A Belmont man was convicted of breaking into a Belmont Abbey College dorm and inappropriately touching a 19-year-old female student as she was sleeping.

John Foster Alexander, 39, pleaded guilty to felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor sexual battery on Monday afternoon.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Sept. 3, 2023, when Alexander entered St. Michael's residence hall at 6 a.m., and a young woman woke up to him touching her leg, Assistant District Attorney Megan Rhoden said in court.

Alexander stayed in the dorm about 40 minutes, apparently urinating into bottles that were in a refrigerator and trying to enter another dorm room. When questioned by police, he said that he was invited to a party on campus.

The young woman told Superior Court Judge Justin Davis that the encounter terrified her and left her traumatized. She moved out of her dorm room after the assault because she no longer felt safe.

"I used to have a name, but now I'm known as the girl who was assaulted on campus," she said. "You assault me in my dreams, and I wake up praying that you will stop. It doesn't stop."

"You did not just change my life, but changed me as a person," she added. "I can't escape the realization that I might never be safe."

Alexander's defense attorney, Tim Cannady, said in court that the encounter was out of character for Alexander. He said that Alexander had gone to a house party in Belmont that night and had been invited back to a college dorm party on the Belmont Abbey campus. However, he had been drinking all night, and by the time he left the house party, the dorm party was already over, Cannady said.

"He understands that what he did was wrong," Cannady said.

Davis sentenced Alexander to two years of probation and ordered that Alexander register as a sex offender for the next 30 years.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man convicted in Belmont Abbey College dorm break-in