Man convicted for attacking hotel staff in Catawba County

A man in Catawba County will spend time behind bars after admitting to attacking a hotel clerk in Catawba County.

The district attorney says Richard Eugene Jordan, 46, was sentenced to six to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony assault by strangulation on Monday.

Jordan was caught committing the crimes he admitted to on video surveillance on August 9, 2023. The video shows him entering a hotel with a woman, approaching the clerk at the desk, leaving the hotel and coming back to demand money from him.

He then became angry, jumped the counter and hit the clerk multiple times. Police arrived to find Jordan standing over the victim lying on the floor.

The DA says his sentence is longer because of his previous criminal history for robbery and fleeing police in Iredell County and assaulting someone in Alexander County.

