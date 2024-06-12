Man convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person

Jun. 12—Victor McCullough, 44, was convicted of two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Disabled Person and sentenced on June 6, after a Walker County jury found him guilty.

The trial was held in the 278th District Court with Judge Hal Ridley presiding. The case was handled by lead prosecutor Phil Faseler, with Assistant District Attorney Malori Martin, Victim Coordinator Beth Malak, and Investigator Steven McNiel assisting.

McCullough has five other arrests on his record in Walker County, including possession of a controlled substance and vehicle violations, assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication, and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level over 0.15.

Due to previous felony convictions, McCullough faced a punishment range of 25 years to life in prison. He was sentenced by the judge to 50 years confinement in prison.

"We are thankful to the law enforcement officers, teachers, jurors, and judge who helped remove this sexual predator from our community, and ensured that this victim and future victims will be protected from him in Walker County," said Walker County Criminal District Attorney Will Durham.

The defendant confessed to committing the sexual acts to law enforcement, after he was arrested, based on the report from the victim's mother. He claimed, however, that the victim was not mentally disabled.

According to Walker County Jail records, McCullough was arrested May 1, 2023, for warrants issued for sexual assault, two counts of aggravated sexual assault and a parole/pardon board violation. His total bond was set at $200,000 with special circumstance.

Jurors heard testimony from Huntsville Police Detectives Kevin Hammond and C.J. Myers, who investigated the case.

"Jurors also heard testimony from the victim's high school special education teacher and from an educational diagnostician, who performed an evaluation of the victim after the assault to assess her current intellectual level," said Durham in a press release.

That testimony showed that the victim met the legal standard of a disabled person which is a person over 13 years old, who by reason of mental disease or defect is substantially unable to protect themselves from harm or to provide food, shelter, or medical care for themselves.

The prosecutors argued in the case that the victim was intellectually a child despite being 19 years old when the crime occurred.

"A person who preys on the most vulnerable is truly the worst of humanity, but this case also showed that there are outstanding people who dedicate their lives to helping these special individuals," stated Assistant District Attorney Faseler. "To see how much one teacher can impact a student, and then how that student can also impact the teacher is remarkable."

McCullough has served prison time at the Lewis Unit in Woodville for manufacturing/possession of a controlled substance out of Runnels County in 2013 to a 15 year term.

