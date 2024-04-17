Man convicted in 2021 shooting death of woman left outside Indy hospital

A 42-year-old man has been convicted in the 2021 death of a woman who was shot multiple times then dropped outside an Indianapolis hospital.

Gary Jackson Jr. was arrested and charged shortly after 41-year-old Joan Berry was left on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds outside Riley Hospital for Children on the west side of Indianapolis at 6:45 p.m. on April 21, 2021. Berry was initially listed in critical condition and died about 30 minutes later.

According to a probable cause affidavit, surveillance footage from the hospital at the time of the incident showed a blue Nissan Rogue pull up to the entrance of the emergency room. The passenger door opened, and a woman identified as Berry "is seen falling from the vehicle to the ground." The car then drove away, running over Berry's left arm and leg.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on Jackson’s vehicle. Investigators recovered fired cartridge casings along with a black shoe matching the size and brand of the right shoe worn by Berry when she was dropped off at the hospital, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jackson was found guilty of murder and habitual offender sentencing enhancement after a three-day trial on Wednesday, court records show.

A sentencing hearing for Jackson had not yet been set in online court records.

