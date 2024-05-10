Man convicted for 2021 murder of baby Dior Harris in Syracuse

A New York man was convicted for the 2021 murder of an 11-month-old girl on Thursday.

The baby girl, Dior Harris, was in a car in Syracuse with her mother, an adult cousin and two juvenile girl cousins in April 2021 when shots were fired into the back of the vehicle from another auto. Baby Dior and her younger cousins, ages 4 and 8, were struck while in the backseat of the vehicle. The other two girls survived their injuries.

“I tried to save her. I tried. I tried to save my baby cousin. I tried to save her. But it was too late,” Shakema Buckmon, the older cousin, said in 2021.

Jesse Outley was later accused of firing the gun while targeting someone else in a different car who he believed had sideswiped him earlier.

He “did discharge a firearm several times into a vehicle, striking the victim,” according to a criminal complaint filed against him last year.

Outley was found guilty of murder, four counts of attempted murder for others in the car and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The jury took three days to deliberate.

Getaway driver Chavez Ocasio was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence, among other charges. In July 2023, he pinned the shooting on Outley after he took a reduced plea and admitted to attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

Ocasio testified against Chavez last week.