Man convicted in 2020 killing, assault on father and son in north Lansing

LANSING — A Lansing man faces mandatory life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of beating a 93-year-old man to death and assaulting the man's 60-year-old son more than three years ago.

A jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes this week before finding Micah Davis, 36, guilty of first-degree felony murder, first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm in connection with the Dec. 30, 2020, incident on North High Street.

Emiliano Hernandez, 93, and his son, Emil Hernandez, were assaulted during a home invasion Dec. 30, 2020. The elder Hernandez died from injuries sustained during the assault.

Emiliano Hernandez Sr. died a few days after being found on his living room floor with massive head injuries, police said. Hernandez's son, Emiliano Hernandez Jr., was critically injured but survived the assault.

The younger Hernandez died in April 2021 from COVID-19, according to testimony in the trial.

Police and prosecutors used forensic evidence, including video captured by doorbell cameras and DNA evidence, to prove Davis forced his way into the residence and assaulted the two men. The younger victim was hit repeatedly with a baseball bat and thrown down the basement stairs, and his father was found face down, tangled in his walker.

The motive for the attack was unclear, but the assaults happened several hours after Davis and the younger Hernandez had argued about Davis leaving his bike at Hernandez's home, police said when charges were issued against Davis.

Both Hernandezes were active at Maranatha Bilingual Church. The younger Hernandez was trying to help Davis get on the right track, an official at the church said in early 2021. The church community raised money to help the family after the tragedy.

Davis was acquitted on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon following the trial, which began last week, according to court records. First-degree felony murder carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without possibility of parole.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Jim Jamo set sentencing for Davis for June 12.

