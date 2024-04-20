Man connected to a shooting in Sacramento is arrested in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was responsible for shooting a CHP officer from Sacramento is arrested in Fresno, the California Highway Patrol announced on Friday.

CHP says on Friday, a K-9 Sergeant located the suspect’s vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5 and Shields Avenue in Fresno County. Central Division Air Operations helicopter and additional ground units responded to the location as the sergeant continued to follow the vehicle.

According to officers, just north of Highway 198, the Central Division H-40, two units from Coalinga, and an additional K-9 unit were positioned at the rear of the suspect’s vehicle before making an enforcement stop where the suspect complied.

The driver and the passenger, CHP says, exited the vehicle without incident and were detained. The suspect, Manuel Martinez, was confirmed to be one of the occupants of the vehicle, and he was transferred into the custody of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

