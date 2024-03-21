Man coerces girls on Instagram to send sexually explicit videos and meet up, feds say

Sexually-explicit Instagram messages from a 22-year-old man coerced 12- to 15-year-old girls into sending him videos of themselves and even meet up with him to perform sexual acts, federal officials said.

Detectives uncovered dozens of sexually explicit messages and videos on Bobby Cyprus Linhart’s social media accounts and personal devices, according to court documents.

Linhart, of Greenfield, Indiana, was charged with coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, distribution of child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material, according to a March 21 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

Linhart’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 21.

Local police were tipped off to Lindhart’s unusual activity on Instagram, Snapchat and X, formerly known as Twitter, in May, according to court documents. Messages to the victims occurred between April and August.

Lindhart, under the username maps.syb, had distributed pornographic material of a girl between 7 to 9 years old, according to court documents.

He also sent messages to at least six girls, between 12 and 15 years old, asking them to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves, court documents show.

At times, he would send videos sent by one victim to another, according to court documents.

Some of Lindhart’s messages also included requests to meet in-person and perform sexual acts, according to court documents. In one victim’s case, Lindhart brought her marijuana and a nicotine vape when they met in Indiana, according to copies of the July messages provided in court records.

Lindhart met with at least one other victim in Indiana and intended to meet with another victim in Kentucky, according to court documents.

In messages with another victim, he bragged about how he was able to coerce young girls into performing sexual acts with him.

“JUST NEED TO GO LOWER THAN 12 BUT IT GETS REALLY RISKY IF YOU GO LOWER,” he said, according to court documents.

Lindhart expressed that he wanted to impregnate a 13-year-old girl, one of the six victims that had sent him sexually explicit photos and videos through social media.

“I’m easily influenced, you basically took advantage of me,” the victim said in a message to Lindhart on Instagram, court documents show.

“Thats what grooming is,” Lindhart replied.

The victim later said, “You(‘re) going to jail.”

Federal officials seized drugs and devices containing sexually explicit content from Lindhart’s home on March 19, according to officials.

Investigators believe more victims were messaged and abused by Lindhart.

Greenfield is about a 25-mile drive east from Indianapolis.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

