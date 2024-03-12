Man clinging to life after being beaten with skateboard in Bronx street clash

A 38-year-old man was clinging to life Tuesday after he was mercilessly beaten with a skateboard during a clash on a Bronx street, police said.

The victim got into an argument with two men near Undercliff Ave. and Boscobel Place in Highbridge just before 7 p.m. Monday, cops said.

The three quickly came to blows and as the fight escalated one of the victim’s two adversaries repeatedly bashed a skateboard over the victim’s head.

Cops found the victim lying in a bicycle path bleeding from his head and face. His injuries were so severe cops first thought he had been struck by a driver and was dead, police said.

Medics rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday.

The two men he fought with ran off and have not been caught.