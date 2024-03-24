Man climbs on Vancouver power lines, falls into fire truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wild scene unfolded in Vancouver Saturday night as a man tried to cross the street by climbing on power lines before falling into a parked fire truck.

The incident began shortly before 7 p.m. when the man stole a cell phone from a restaurant employee, Vancouver PD spokesperson Kim Kapp told KOIN 6 News. The man — who has not yet been publicly identified — was seen on the roof of a restaurant at 6th and Washington.

Police and fire crews rushed to the scene, but the man began throwing bricks and debris, damaging several cars in the process, Kapp said. That’s when he tried to cross the street by climbing on the power lines.

But he fell into a fire truck parked below, then jumped off the truck before he was stopped and taken into custody.

Kapp said he was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will be booked into jail after that “on numerous charges.”

