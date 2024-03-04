Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000

A Maryland man was cleaning out his truck when he found a Mega Millions ticket from October 2023 and discovered it was a $30,000 winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he learned a lesson about keeping his truck tidy when a recent clean-out resulted in his finding a $30,000 Mega Millions ticket among the trash.

The Laurel man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought some tickets for the Oct. 6, 2023, Mega Millions drawing from the Royal Farms store on Harmony Road in Caroline County.

He said the tickets spent months forgotten in his truck and only recently resurfaced while he was cleaning out the vehicle.

The man said he decided he should check the tickets before throwing them away, and was shocked to discover one was a $30,000 winner.

He said the unexpected windfall will come in handy.

"I plan to pay my bills and invest for my retirement that's right around the corner," he said.