Man claims to have killed family after three bodies found in Germany

Police vehicles park near a house where a violent crime took place in which three people were killed. Katrin Mädler/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Three people have been killed in a violent crime in the eastern German Vogtland region.

According to police, their bodies were found in a detached house on Monday morning. The victims were an 85-year-old man, his 84-year-old wife and their 59-year-old daughter.

A 28-year-old man had called the police in the early morning. He claimed to have killed his family, a police spokeswoman told dpa.

The emergency services then found the three bodies. All help had come too late, the spokeswoman explained.

According to the investigators, the 28-year-old is the grandson or son of the victims. He was arrested at the scene without resistance.

The background to the offence was initially unclear.