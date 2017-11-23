Man who claims Earth is flat says he'll prove his belief by taking flight in a DIY rocket

Science has long been the target of conspiracy theories, some of which have persisted for centuries.

A man who remains convinced that the Earth is flat intends to prove it once and for all, and an effort to that end will involve launching himself 1,800 feet through the sky and taking photos of the big blue ball we call home, according to a new report from Newsweek.

Mike Hughes of California says he’s going to do so in a rocket he built out of scrap metal.

According to Forbes, the trip is slated for Saturday afternoon and will take place in the Mojave Desert.

"It’ll shut the door on this ball earth," Hughes recently promised some of his fellow "flat Earthers" according to the Washington Post.

He’s also expressed a desire to expose the round-planet lies that NASA and SpaceX peddle as fact.

This isn’t Hughes’ first flight in a rocket he put together himself. In 2014, he made it about a quarter mile over Arizona before his craft crashed.

He spent the following two weeks in a walker, but that clearly didn’t dampen his dreams.