Man Claiming To Be From The Year 2048 Says He's Back With A Dire Warning

A Wyoming man accused of public intoxication allegedly told police he traveled from the year 2048 to warn mankind of an impending invasion by extraterrestrials.

Bryant Johnson was arrested for public intoxication on Monday, but allegedly not before attempting to warn the people of Casper, Wyoming, that aliens are coming. (Casper Police Department) More

Bryant Johnson issued his grave warning to Casper police Monday night after officers were called about the man and his out-of-this-world message, according to an arrest report obtained by HuffPost.

Johnson, who police said smelled of alcohol and spoke with slightly slurred speech, allegedly told officers that “the aliens were coming next year and we needed to make sure to leave as fast as possible.”

According to the report, he didn’t specify an exact date or time for the aliens’ arrival.

He refused to speak with nurses or doctors and instead insisted on meeting with “the president” of the town, police said.

Johnson informed the officers that he was able to travel through time because the aliens filled his body with alcohol. He also claimed he stood on a “giant pad” which then transported him to the year 2017 — though he said he was supposed to be sent to the year 2018.

Johnson, who was allegedly found with a blood alcohol content of .136, was eventually transported to the Natrona County Detention Center without further incident.

Of course, the joke could be on us when all this turns out to be true.

H/T K2 Radio

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Johnson’s blood alcohol content was allegedly .136 percent. It was allegedly .136.