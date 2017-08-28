Man who claimed he was stabbed by anti-fascist over neo-Nazi haircut admits he was lying

A man who claimed he was stabbed by a member of Antifa for having a neo-Nazi haircut on August 16 was arrested after he admitted to police he fabricated the entire story.

Joshua Witt, 26, told police two weeks ago that he was getting out of his car outside a restaurant in Sheridan, Colorado, when he was confronted by a man who asked him, "Are you one of them neo-Nazis?"

In Witt's original account of the events, the unnamed man then charged at him and attempted to stab him, which Witt tried to deflect, causing him to sustain a minor hand injury.

Witt later took to Facebook to post about the incident, sharing photos of his bloodied clothing and bandaged hand, which he said needed stitches.

"Apparently I look like a neo-Nazi and got stabbed for it ..." he wrote at the time. "Luckily I put my hands up to stop it so he only stabbed my hand ... please keep in mind there was no conversation between me and this dude I was literally just getting out of my car."

However, police allegedly became suspicious of Witt's story after they reviewed surveillance videos from nearby restaurants and saw no one fleeing the scene, according to the Denver Post.

After police discovered footage from a nearby sporting goods store that showed Witt purchasing a small knife, they brought him into the station on August 24 for further questioning.

When investigators confronted Witt with this new information, he admitted that he cut himself by accident in his car with the knife he just purchased and then fabricated the entire stabbing story.

The Denver Post reports that Witt was booked on a charge of false reporting to authorities and released on a court summons.

If he is convicted, he may face a fine of up to $2,650 and sentence of up to one year in jail.

