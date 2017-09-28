Man City confirms Mendy has ruptured knee ligament

FILE - A Tuesday, May 9, 2017 file photo showing Juventus' Sami Khedira, left, and Benjamin Mendy, right, then playing for Monaco, challenging for the ball during the Champions League semi final second leg soccer match between Juventus and Monaco in Turin, Italy. Mendy, who now plays for Manchester City ,has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, likely keeping the France international out for most of the season in his first year in English soccer. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, likely keeping the France international out for most of the season in his first year in English soccer.

It is a major blow for City's hopes of success domestically and in Europe this season, with Mendy the only recognized left back in its squad.

Mendy will undergo surgery on Friday in Barcelona, where he traveled to see a specialist doctor this week, City said on Thursday.

Mendy, who joined from Monaco in the offseason for a reported 50 million pounds ($67 million), injured his knee making a tackle in City's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

"Bad news guys," Mendy wrote on his Twitter page, "I'll be joining Injury FC on loan for a couple months."

City didn't give a likely timeframe for Mendy's absence.

The offseason arrival of Mendy and right back Kyle Walker, two of the most attacking full backs in Europe, has added a new dimension to City's play going forward.

City manager Pep Guardiola has potential replacements at left back in midfielder Fabian Delph and versatile right back Danilo. Midfield anchorman Fernandinho also filled in that position last season.

Delph played at left back in City's 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80