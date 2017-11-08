Man City announces record revenue despite trophyless season

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammate Leroy Sane, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has reported record revenue of 473.4 million pounds ($620 million) and a profit of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) during Pep Guardiola's first season in charge.

The Premier League club announced results to June 30, covering a 13-month period as it adjusts its financial year cycle, with turnover rising 21 percent.

City, which has been transformed since the 2008 takeover by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour and won the Premier League in 2012 and 2014, did not win a trophy last season.

But chief executive Ferran Soriano says the team has produced "exactly the type of quality football we want to be playing."

City is unbeaten after 11 games and holds an eight-point lead at the top over Manchester United and Tottenham.