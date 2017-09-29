Man City: Aguero injured in road accident

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero looks around the pitch during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk at Etihad stadium, Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been injured in a road accident in the Netherlands, the English Premier League club said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, on his day off.

City did not disclose the nature of 29-year-old Aguero's injuries. The club said the Argentina striker was returning to Manchester and would be assessed by club doctors ahead of the team's Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday.

On Thursday, Aguero posted a picture on Instagram of himself alongside Colombian singer Maluma, saying: "Thanks for the invitation!" Maluma was performing in Amsterdam on Thursday evening.

Aguero has scored seven goals in eight games for City this season, helping the team climb to first place in the Premier League and to win its first two Champions League group games.

He was selected in Argentina's most recent squad for forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador.