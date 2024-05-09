Man chokes woman from behind, drags and rapes her in horrifying Bronx attack

A man hurled a belt around a woman’s neck, dragged her between two cars and sexually assaulted her in a horrifying Bronx attack caught on surveillance footage.

The attacker was seen creeping up behind the 45-year-old victim as she walked on a sidewalk near the corner of E. 152nd St. and Third Ave. in the South Bronx around 3 a.m. last Wednesday, police said.

Terrifying video shows the man, whose face was concealed with a white towel, using his belt as a lasso around the victim’s neck and pulling her to the ground.

The attacker dragged the woman several down the sidewalk as she brought her hands to her neck and struggled to remove the belt, video seen by the Daily News shows.

As the man pulled her by the neck and between two parked cars, she lost consciousness.

The sicko periodically peeked over the cars as he bent down several times. He then got on top of the woman and raped her.

The man took off after the attack and is still being sought by police. The NYPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating the disturbing incident.

So far this year, 511 people across the city have been the victim of a rape, according to NYPD data released May 5.

The figure is the same as last year, when the same number of people reported rapes to police, data shows.

Last month, 124 people were raped citywide, police said. The figure is a 5% uptick from April 2023, when 118 people were raped.