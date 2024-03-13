Man chased down and shot in CVS parking lot, DeKalb County police say

A man was shot and hospitalized in a shooting in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County Police, it happened on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m.

Officers were called out to a person shot on Glenwood Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was in a car in the parking lot of CVS when the suspect started shooting at him.

The victim tried to run across the street, but the suspect chased after him and continued to shoot.

Police have not said whether the suspect and victim knew each other, and there is no word on if the suspect was caught.

The investigation is ongoing.

