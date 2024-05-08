Man chased 2 women and stabbed them outside Largo Wawa, police say

A Thonotosassa man was arrested Tuesday after police say he chased two women and stabbed them outside of a Wawa gas station in Largo.

Devinci Carter, 36, was booked at the Pinellas County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery. He was being held Wednesday on a $250,000 bond.

According to a complaint affidavit, Largo police were dispatched to the Wawa gas station at 15701 U.S. Highway 19 N. about 9:30 p.m. Monday after four people called 911 to report that two women had just been stabbed by a man who fled in a white Volkswagen sedan.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter with stab wounds.

The mother told police that she, her daughter and another 24-year-old woman were involved in an argument with Carter inside the gas station, and Carter began to threaten the women, saying, “I’m going to kill all three of you.”

The daughter told police that Carter followed her out of the gas station yelling. When Carter spit in her face, she punched him in self-defense, the affidavit states.

Carter then retrieved a knife from his car and chased the two women in the parking lot, the daughter said.

Carter chased the daughter first and threw her onto the ground near a parked car, stabbing her in the shoulder, her mother said. When the mother tried to pull Carter off of her daughter, Carter turned toward her and stabbed her in the neck, about 1 inch from her exterior carotid artery, according to the affidavit.

The mother was taken to the hospital, where she was in stable condition, the affidavit states. The affidavit did not say whether the daughter was hospitalized for her injuries.