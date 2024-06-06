Man charged in YouTube stunt where fireworks were shot at Lamborghini in California desert

A 24-year-old man was arrested this week, accused of directing a YouTube video in which a helicopter is seen shooting fireworks at a Lamborghini in the San Bernardino County desert, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Suk Min Choi, also known as Alex Choi, was arrested Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The Studio City man was charged in federal court Tuesday with one count of causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

The case stems from a YouTube video that was believed to have been filmed at the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County in June of 2023, according to DOJ spokesman Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the United States attorney for the Central District of California. The lakebed is about 50 miles north of Riverside.

The video first appeared online on July 4, 2023.

A helicopter is seen shooting fireworks at a Lamborghini in a screenshot of a video posted to YouTube.

In it "...two women in a helicopter – flying near the ground and without filming permits – repeatedly shot fireworks at a Lamborghini sportscar," McEvoy said in a written statement.

"Law enforcement believes that Choi committed the offense sometime in June 2023, that he did not have a permit to film a shoot using fireworks on a helicopter, and that he purchased the fireworks in Nevada because they were illegal in California," McEvoy said.

The video, described by prosecutors as "what appears to be a live-action version of a fictionalized video game scene," identified Choi as its director, McEvoy said. Additional footage published alongside it showed Choi participating in and directing its creation.

If convicted as charged, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General and the Bureau of Alcohol , Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Choi was scheduled to make an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles, according to McEvoy. An arraignment hearing was expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks.

