Man charged with woman’s stabbing death in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 42-year-old man is facing open murder charges in the stabbing death of Cynthia Marek.

Brandon Labrie, 42, was arraigned in 54-A District Court Friday afternoon on one count of open murder.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Bruce Ave. Thursday evening about 7 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. Lansing Fire Department reported their crews transported two people in critical condition to a local hospital. Marek, 65, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Marek’s death was the city’s 7th homicide in as many weeks.

A news release from the Ingham County Prosecutor reports Labrie was detained shortly after Lansing officers arrived on scene Thursday evening.

He was arraigned in front of 54-A District Court Judge Cynthia Ward. He was denied bail and remanded to the Ingham County Jail, ICP officials said. He was provided a court-appointed attorney through the Ingham County Public Defender’s office.

He will appear June 7 before 54-A District Court Judge Anthony Flores for a preliminary hearing.

