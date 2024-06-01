Man charged in Wauwatosa crash that killed a retired priest was using Snapchat, records show

A 24-year-old Fond du Lac County man has been charged in the February death of a 93-year-old retired priest struck by a pickup truck while crossing a Wauwatosa street.

Clay Schueffner of St. Cloud was viewing a Snapchat video at the time of the crash that killed Father David H. Gau on Feb. 9, court records indicate.

Schueffner was charged May 20 with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. He could be fined up to $25,000 and face up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted, according to the criminal complaint.

Gau was a retired priest and member of the St. Camillus residential community for seniors who had taught at Marquette University High School for nearly two decades.

Gau had looked both ways and was walking across the street in the 10200 block of Wisconsin Avenue when a 2011 GMC Sierra truck struck him, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner report said.

According to the complaint:

A person who told police that he witnessed the crash said after the collision he saw Schueffner pull over and state, "I looked down at my speedometer."

Another witness who was driving westbound on Wisconsin Avenue told police he saw Schueffner's truck strike Gau and then saw Schueffner exit the car and say, "I was looking at an address and didn't see him."

Wauwatosa Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at 1:45 p.m. One officer attempted life-saving measures on Gau before medical personnel responded. Gau was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

Gau died of multiple blunt force injuries, the medical examiner report said.

At a May 31 hearing, Schueffner did not appear in court, according to online court records. The judge issued an imposed and stayed bench warrant, meaning Schueffner must appear in court at the preliminary hearing June 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Schueffner is a former Winona State University football player, according to the Winona Journal.

Gau was born in Fond du Lac on Nov. 8, 1930, according to an in-memoriam page published by the Midwest Province of the Jesuits. He attended Marquette University for one year before entering the Missouri Province of the Society of Jesus in 1949 at St. Stanislaus Jesuit novitiate in Florissant, Missouri.

Gau was ordained a priest in 1962 at Marquette University's Church of the Gesu and pronounced final vows on Aug. 15, 1965, at Marquette University High School in Milwaukee, according to the page. Gau taught Latin and French at MUHS from 1964 to 1983. During that time, Gau was also rector and minister of the high school's Jesuit community.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Charges filed in Wauwatosa crash that killed a retired priest