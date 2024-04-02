Man charged with vehicular homicide in 2023 Somerset Township crash that killed 2

Apr. 2—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Somerset Township man has been charged with vehicular homicide over a crash that killed two people last year.

State police said 22-year-old Braxton Judy's Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling more than 90 mph in the moments before it struck a Chevrolet Sonic sedan head-on.

The Aug. 12 wreck on South Edgewood Avenue in Somerset Township killed two occupants of the Sonic — 20-year-old Rachel Maldonado and a 17-year-old identified as "T.M." in court records.

"T.M." was Talan Marva, who would have started his senior year at Somerset Area High School shortly after the crash, the teen's father told The Tribune-Democrat on Monday.

"He was planning to join the U.S. Marines. He was thinking about the future and planning to move in with (Maldonado), his girlfriend," Justin Marva said. "Then ... everything changed."

The collision pushed the Sonic's engine block into its front passenger compartment, Trooper David Waldschmidt wrote in a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Waldschmidt said he noticed shattered glass bottles and the odor of alcohol emitting from Judy's overturned truck at the scene — although a test later registered Judy's blood alcohol level at .026%, well below the threshold for DUI.

Waldschmidt said Judy, who was 21 at the time of the crash, spoke with him at the crash scene.

Judy allegedly told the trooper that he was entering a right curve on the road and saw the Sonic in his lane of travel. Judy applied the brakes, but lost control of his truck, causing him to strike the oncoming car, the trooper wrote.

Judy was given a field sobriety test and then taken to UPMC Somerset for treatment of his minor injuries and a blood draw.

State police said charges were filed after an accident reconstruction team used road markings and other evidence at the scene to determine what happened.

The investigation found that even though Judy hit the brakes about one second before the impact, dropping his travel speed from approximately 91 mph to "65-70 mph," Judy was still speeding more than 30 mph above the posted limit.

Judy "was unable to safely negotiate the curve and entered the northbound travel lane ... resulting in the crash," Waldschmidt wrote.

Judy faces two felony counts each of vehicular homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle, one for each victim, as well as misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter. He is also charged with reckless driving, disregarding traffic lanes and failure to keep right on a roadway, court documents show.

Judy was arraigned Monday before District Judge Scott Walker and given a $100,000 unsecured bond, which allows him to remain free while awaiting an April 16 preliminary hearing.

Somerset defense attorney Michael Kuhn confirmed he is representing Judy, but declined additional comment Monday.

Justin Marva described the wreck as "horrible for everyone," but said he was relieved to see state police didn't give up on the case.

"For more than seven months, I wasn't sure what was happening," he said. "It's been a nightmare."

Talan Marva played football for Somerset Area High School and was part of the class of 2024, his father said. He and his brother, Aiden, both planned to head to basic training with the U.S. Marine Corps this fall.

Maldonado graduated from high school in Texas and then moved to the Somerset area, her obituary shows. She worked as a cashier at a local grocery store.

"They were great kids," Justin Marva said.