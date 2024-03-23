Man charged after tying 8-year-old to pole and beating with stick

ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault, according to officials.

Police issued an “at-large” warrant on 52-year-old Rodney Wilson Wednesday. He was arrested Friday in the 3600 block of Chippawa St.

He is facing charges of abuse or neglect of a child-no sexual contact, first-degree kidnapping, abuse or neglect of a child with serious physical injury, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement, Wilson was in a relationship with one victim. In July of last year, he tied the victim’s 8-year-old son to a pole, blinding and gagging the child and beating him with a wooden stick. He continued to pour various substances on the child, leaving him for 12 hours, a release stated.

Between August and September, Wilson again abused the child. He scalped him and left a wound on his head that measured 7 inches by 3 inches.

In September, Wilson strangled the victim he was in a relationship with, and the 8-year-old boy watched. This occurred again last month, and the victim suffered injuries from that incident and remains in the hospital today.

A release also stated that Wilson punched the victim’s sister multiple times in March 2021.

Wilson is being held without bond.

