Man charged with two Petersburg bank robberies tied to attempted heist in Colonial Heights

Bill Atkinson, Petersburg Progress-Index
·1 min read
These surveillance photos from Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, show a man Colonial Heights Police think tried to rob a Touchstone Bank branch on the Boulevard. On Friday, April 12, 2024, Petersburg Police charged this same man with two robberies in Petersburg earlier that day.
These surveillance photos from Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, show a man Colonial Heights Police think tried to rob a Touchstone Bank branch on the Boulevard. On Friday, April 12, 2024, Petersburg Police charged this same man with two robberies in Petersburg earlier that day.

PETERSBURG — A man who authorities say fled on a bicycle after attempting to rob a bank in Colonial Heights is now facing charges of robbing banks in Petersburg.

Larry Jerome Weaver, 40, of Petersburg, was formally charged Friday with two robberies Feb. 5, one at a Bank of Southside Virginia on South Crater Road and the other at a Truist Bank in downtown Petersburg. In both cases, the robberies were committed at gunpoint.

On the same day that the Petersburg banks were held up, Colonial Heights Police said a man on a bicycle attempted to rob the Touchstone Bank branch on the Boulevard but fled on the bike after a bank employee triggered an alarm.

Weaver was arrested a week after the incidents at a motel in Chesterfield County.

He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg man charged with bank robberies last February