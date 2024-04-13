Man charged with two Petersburg bank robberies tied to attempted heist in Colonial Heights

These surveillance photos from Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, show a man Colonial Heights Police think tried to rob a Touchstone Bank branch on the Boulevard. On Friday, April 12, 2024, Petersburg Police charged this same man with two robberies in Petersburg earlier that day.

PETERSBURG — A man who authorities say fled on a bicycle after attempting to rob a bank in Colonial Heights is now facing charges of robbing banks in Petersburg.

Larry Jerome Weaver, 40, of Petersburg, was formally charged Friday with two robberies Feb. 5, one at a Bank of Southside Virginia on South Crater Road and the other at a Truist Bank in downtown Petersburg. In both cases, the robberies were committed at gunpoint.

On the same day that the Petersburg banks were held up, Colonial Heights Police said a man on a bicycle attempted to rob the Touchstone Bank branch on the Boulevard but fled on the bike after a bank employee triggered an alarm.

Weaver was arrested a week after the incidents at a motel in Chesterfield County.

He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

