Man charged with two Petersburg bank robberies tied to attempted heist in Colonial Heights
PETERSBURG — A man who authorities say fled on a bicycle after attempting to rob a bank in Colonial Heights is now facing charges of robbing banks in Petersburg.
Larry Jerome Weaver, 40, of Petersburg, was formally charged Friday with two robberies Feb. 5, one at a Bank of Southside Virginia on South Crater Road and the other at a Truist Bank in downtown Petersburg. In both cases, the robberies were committed at gunpoint.
On the same day that the Petersburg banks were held up, Colonial Heights Police said a man on a bicycle attempted to rob the Touchstone Bank branch on the Boulevard but fled on the bike after a bank employee triggered an alarm.
Weaver was arrested a week after the incidents at a motel in Chesterfield County.
He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.
This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg man charged with bank robberies last February