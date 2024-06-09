Man charged with trying to take child from yard in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was confronted by a mother and grandmother after trying to lead a 3-year-old away from their Carondelet home.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the incident took place on Saturday in the 300 block of Iron Street.

Police claim the mother’s children were playing in the backyard while she monitored them on a surveillance camera. The mother saw the 3-year-old being led away from the property by a tall man in a dress.

The mother raced outside and yelled at the man, who let go of her child. The man followed the mother and child back to the house and sat on their porch after everyone got inside.

The child’s grandmother arrived at the house a short time later and confronted the man. The man displayed what appeared to be a knife and the grandmother got back into her car for safety.

The man fled before police arrived.

Police claim to have found a man matching the description just a few blocks away. He was identified as Otis L. Woodard Sr., 40. Officers found a steel wine opener in Woodard’s possession.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Woodard with first-degree attempted kidnapping.

