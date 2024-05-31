Man charged with triple murder in 2019 Springfield vehicle crash pleads guilty

It's been nearly five years since an intoxicated Andrew Lynch was seen barreling down northern Greene County roads in his pickup truck, driving erratically, and ultimately pursued by a sheriff's deputy with the aid of a helicopter and spike strip.

Roughly a minute after the deputy discontinued his pursuit as a matter of public safety — some of the chase captured on the reality TV show "Live PD" — Lynch continued south on Glenstone Avenue before running a red light at Kearney Street, violently colliding with a family in a Ford Fusion.

The impact from the Aug. 3, 2019, crash killed Reeds Spring residents Jamin Seabert, 41, Kimberly Seabert, 39; and Braeden Seabert, 19. Lynch ran away from the wreckage before he was apprehended and later charged with a host of felonies, including three counts of second-degree felony murder.

Jamin and Kimberly Seabert moved to Reeds Spring from Illinois in 2017.

Court proceedings for the 34-year-old man have had several delays on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in judges, and a host of continuances, but he and his private attorney, Joe Passanise, presented a guilty plea Friday in Judge Kaiti Greenwade's courtroom.

Five days before what would have been the start of a bench trial, Lynch pleaded guilty to all eight felony counts relating to the crash, which include leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Greene County assistant prosecuting attorney Emily Shook is seeking 30 years for the second-degree charges.

Lynch, who had a reported .221 blood-alcohol level, will be sentenced on Oct. 11.

Several of Lynch's relatives came to Friday's plea hearing and several more people tuned in remotely from a computer screen, appearing to be relatives of the three victims. Lynch has been in custody since the incident and was present in his Greene County jail clothing.

Shook told the court Friday that Lynch had also collided with other vehicles that day and, before the crash, two of his own friends asked to be dropped off out of fear of his driving.

Ryan Collingwood covers a wide range of topics for the News-Leader with an emphasis on public safety. He can be reached by phone at 417-258-8174 and email at rcollingwood@news-leader.com. You can also follow Ryan on social media at X.com/rwcollingwood

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man charged with triple murder in 2019 Springfield crash pleads guilty