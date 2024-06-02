Man charged in Travelers Rest woman's death found hanging in jail cell

A man suspected in the death of a Travelers Rest woman has died after he was discovered hanging in his jail cell Friday.

According to Greenville County senior deputy coroner Jonathan Hamilton, Michael Robert Clarkson, 39, of Florida, was taken to Prisma Health Greenville in critical condition after an 11:39 p.m. call to the Greenville County Detention Center. He was declared dead about 6 p.m. Saturday.

More: Bond requests denied for two people suspected in Traveler's Rest woman's death

Roberts was arrested on May 28 and charged with murder in the death of Collen D’Ortona of Travelers Rest. A judge denied him bond the following day and additional charges were expected.

An autopsy was set for Monday, Hamilton said. The coroner's office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were investigating.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Man arrested in Travelers Rest homicide found hanging in jail cell