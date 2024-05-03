Man charged with threats, racial slurs against family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody after he was accused of threatening to kill a family in Millington.

David Collins, 50, has been charged with aggravated burglary and civil rights intimidation.

According to court documents, Millington Police responded to a call at a home on Baker Street Tuesday evening and met three victims on the scene.

The victims, who police say are a couple and their daughter, told investigators that they were looking at a house that was for sale. Court documents say that while the victims were inside the house, Collins began beating and kicking the front door and trying to get inside.

Court records allege that Collins began yelling racial slurs at the victims and told them they would not get out of the house alive. Collins is accused of threatening to burn the house down with the victims inside.

Police say one of the victims is Black and the other two are Asian. The victims reportedly told investigators that they were in “extreme fear for their lives” and were too afraid to leave the house.

Court documents say that Collins told the victims that he was going to get something to “take care” of the victims. He then allegedly began kicking the back glass door to get in.

Collins is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

