Man charged in thefts at 2 Berks workplaces is jailed following gun incident in Reading

May 7—A man who recently worked for the valet service at Reading Hospital and as a clerk at an Exeter Township convenience store is in Berks County Prison following his arrest over the weekend for crimes committed at both workplaces.

Geovanne Holmes, 25, no permanent address, was jailed in lieu of a total of $100,000 bail Sunday after arraignment before District Judge Alvin B. Robinson in three criminal cases lodged against him by as many different police departments.

Holmes was arrested by Reading police Sunday after police said he pointed a gun at someone and threatened to shoot them. He was charged with reckless endangerment, possessing a firearm while prohibited and related offenses in that case, further details for which were unavailable.

At time of his arrest, Holmes was wanted in two other criminal cases lodged against him within the past three months.

According to investigators:

On Feb. 8, West Reading police were dispatched to Reading Hospital to investigate a reported vehicle theft of a car stolen from the lot of Reading Hospital.

The victim arrived at the emergency department entrance about noon the previous day and handed his keys to the valet attendant, who moved the car to a valet spot in the adjacent parking garage.

Security camera footage shows that about four hours later, a valet employee identified as Holmes, who was the only valet employee working at the time, walks to the valet space in the garage and moves the Kona into a parking space that is not designated as a valet space.

Holmes then returns to work. About 10:30 p.m., Holmes is picked up by an Uber driver hired by the valet service. He was taken to his residence at the time on Fairview Street in east Reading.

About a half-hour later, a male in a red hoodie arrives at the ER entrance by foot from Parkside Drive North. Security camera footage shows him going directly to the Kona and using the fob to "chirp" the car before driving it out of the garage.

The car was entered as stolen in a law enforcement database That day, Feb. 8, Berks County Detective Barry Whitmoyer, a member of the regional auto theft prevention task force, and West Reading Detective Karie Good located the Kona on South 16 1/2 Street and Fairview Street, the same block where records show Holmes was dropped off by the Uber driver the previous night.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Holmes.

About a month later, Holmes was working at another job, as a clerk in the Dollar Tree store at 5448 Perkiomen Ave. in Exeter Township, when he was suspended for multiple rules violations, according to the criminal complaint.

He was supposed to return his key when he came in for a meeting with the manager on March 11, the day of his suspension, but failed to bring the key with him.

He was instructed that he wasn't allowed in the store and needed to return the key.

On March 14, a worker who opened the store discovered signs of a burglary. When he opened the safe, all of the money set aside for opening the store was missing.

The store manager told police she suspected Holmes stole the money while the business was closed. He was one of only four people with keys to the store.

Security camera footage shows the burglar arriving at 12:14 a.m. and using keys to unlock the store. He headed straight to the office and then the safe.

Though his face was covered by a mask, employees recognized the burglar as Holmes from his gait, shoes and jacket.